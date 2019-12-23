The Icelandic Legend of Jólakötturinn, A Giant ‘Yule Cat’ Who Stalks Those Without New Clothes at Christmas

In a holiday-themed episode of the PBS series Monstrum, host Dr. Emily Zarka shares the Icelandic legend of Jólakötturinn, aka “Yule Cat”. This monstrous feline stalks the entire country looking for those who aren’t wearing new clothes on Christmas Eve. Upon finding such a poor soul, the Yule Cat spares no mercy and eats the human before resuming the hunt for others.

Christmas isn’t just a time for presents, cookies, and holiday cheer, but the hunting period of Iceland’s murderous monster feline, the Yule Cat. This giant, fluffy cat towers over buildings, roaming the snowy countryside for human victims who have yet to receive new clothes before Christmas.

As Zarka explains, this local legend comes from folklore, the familiar presence of large, furry cats in Icelandic homes, the need for warm clothes and the crucial boost that clothing production gave to the economy.