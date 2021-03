The aptly named EverywhereMax very cleverly coordinated video of his travels to all 92 of the locations (plus more) named in the iconic Johnny Cash song “I’ve Been Everywhere” to the song itself. This amazing trip took more than three years to complete

Start date: August 27th, 2016

End date (92/92): December 11th, 2019