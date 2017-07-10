A Normal Day in the Life of John Spiderman, Your Friendly Neighborhood CPA

To celebrate the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Warp Zone created a new comedy sketch that takes a look at a normal day in the life of John Spiderman (Ryan Tellez), “your friendly neighborhood CPA.”

Forget high school, he’s got audits and taxes to worry about! Watch a normal day in his life as co-workers harass and ridicule him for his uncanny resemblance to the famous superhero Spider-Man. But, he doesn’t see it. To him, he’s just an average guy trying to get by like everybody else… though if the real Spider-Man wore a mustache, a coat, and glasses, he’d pretty much look identical to John Spiderman…