John Perry Barlow (1947-2018), Grateful Dead Lyricist, Internet Pioneer and Co-Founder of the EFF

John Perry Barlow, the prolific Grateful Dead lyricist who collaborated with Bob Weir from 1971-1995, visionary internet pioneer, political activist, co-founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and author of many thoughtful essays including the widely read “A Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace“, sadly passed away in his sleep on February 6, 2018 at the age of 70. Friends, family and fans have taken to social media to express their sadness at the loss of such an incredible man.

This life is fleeting, as we all know – the Muse we serve is not. John had a way of taking life’s most difficult things and framing them as challenges, therefore adventures. He was to be admired for that, even emulated. He’ll live on in the songs we wrote… pic.twitter.com/E29drq80du — Bob Weir (@BobWeir) February 8, 2018

Mourning the passing of my EFF co-founder John Perry Barlow. More words will come later, but for now there are none. https://t.co/BvqXcGsDKE — Mitch Kapor (@mkapor) February 8, 2018

The Internet lost a hero today. EFF is mourning the loss of our visionary co-founder, John Perry Barlow. https://t.co/oaf7hgKsOL — EFF (@EFF) February 7, 2018

Sic Transit Gloria Mundi

John Perry Barlow (1947-2018) another of the Internet Giants has departed our midst – no doubt to wreak his brand of creative, big-hearted havoc in another level of existence. He drew us all to visionary heights. Flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. — vinton g cerf (@vgcerf) February 8, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of John Perry Barlow, a tireless advocate for freedom on the internet and co-founder of @EFF, among many other things.https://t.co/zi21lP2iDq — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 7, 2018

RIP John Perry Barlow. Print out his "Principles of Adult Behavior" and stick it on your fridge pic.twitter.com/WODLaBGT8q — Jen Carlson (@jenist) February 7, 2018

He was Internet Archive Hero of 2015–& for the ages: we salute @JPBarlow@EFF founder, @GratefulDead lyricist, author, internet philosopher."We will create a civilization of the Mind in Cyberspace. May it be more humane and fair than the world your governments have made before." pic.twitter.com/jP14V2gF7d — Internet Archive (@internetarchive) February 8, 2018

Our co-founder and inspiration, the great @JPBarlow, sadly passed away last night. Rest in power, Barlow. The internet will never be the same without you. https://t.co/FQj0prF0ag — Freedom of the Press (@FreedomofPress) February 7, 2018

"We will create a civilization of the Mind in Cyberspace. May it be more humane and fair than the world your governments have made before." – John Perry Barlow https://t.co/2KVwmwvyvb — The Tor Project (@torproject) February 8, 2018

Sad to report that @JohnPerryBarlow passed away last night in his sleep. Nothing to tell now/ let the words be yours/ I am done with mine. — Amir Bar-Lev (@amirbarlev) February 7, 2018

If you are a Deadhead you will find this fascinating. JPB explains the writing of Cassady/Cassidy https://t.co/eDZzQZ8tut — Terrapin Sedation (@TerapinSedation) February 8, 2018

RIP John. You’re like an angel, standing in a shaft of light, rising up to paradise, we know you’re gonna shine.