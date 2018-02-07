Laughing Squid

John Perry Barlow (1947-2018), Grateful Dead Lyricist, Internet Pioneer and Co-Founder of the EFF

John Perry Barlow - EFF 15th Anniversary Party

John Perry Barlow, the prolific Grateful Dead lyricist who collaborated with Bob Weir from 1971-1995, visionary internet pioneer, political activist, co-founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and author of many thoughtful essays including the widely read “A Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace“, sadly passed away in his sleep on February 6, 2018 at the age of 70. Friends, family and fans have taken to social media to express their sadness at the loss of such an incredible man.

RIP John. You’re like an angel, standing in a shaft of light, rising up to paradise, we know you’re gonna shine.

