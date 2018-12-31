Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

John Malkovich is Detective Hercule Poirot in a Serial Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s ‘The ABC Murders’

by at on

The great John Malkovich joins the list of actors who have played Agatha Christie‘s iconic Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in an Amazon Prime serial adaptation of Christie’s The ABC Murders. Malkovich wears his Poirot like a well-made suit as he attempts to unravel a particularly gruesome series of murders that follow a particular alphabetical pattern.

Agatha Christie’s famous detective, Hercule Poirot (John Malkovich) is racing against time to stop serial killer known as “A.B.C.” In a cat and mouse chase across the length of Britain, will Poirot prevail before the murderer stages his next crime?

The series premieres February 1, 2019 (Prime Membership required)




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP