John Malkovich is Detective Hercule Poirot in a Serial Adaptation of Agatha Christie’s ‘The ABC Murders’

The great John Malkovich joins the list of actors who have played Agatha Christie‘s iconic Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in an Amazon Prime serial adaptation of Christie’s The ABC Murders. Malkovich wears his Poirot like a well-made suit as he attempts to unravel a particularly gruesome series of murders that follow a particular alphabetical pattern.

Agatha Christie’s famous detective, Hercule Poirot (John Malkovich) is racing against time to stop serial killer known as “A.B.C.” In a cat and mouse chase across the length of Britain, will Poirot prevail before the murderer stages his next crime?

The series premieres February 1, 2019 (Prime Membership required)