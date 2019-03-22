John Lennon and Yoko Ono Discuss the Breakup of The Beatles and Other Subjects With Dick Cavett in 1971

In September 1971, John Lennon and Yoko Ono appeared on The Dick Cavett Show where they talked with the host about the breakup of The Beatles, particularly whether or not Yoko was the cause.

She didn’t split the Beatles …The Beatles were drifting apart on their own. …everything’s fun off and on you know so, I suppose it could have gone on being fun off and on or it could have gone worse I don’t know. …I said that I didn’t want to be singing ‘She Loves You’ when I’m thirty. I said that one was about 25 or something, which in a roundabout way meant that I wouldn’t be doing whatever I was doing then.

The interview proceeded with further lively discussions about race, birthday gifts, LSD, hair, rock and roll, and filmmaking.