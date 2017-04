In a hilarious segment for the ITV Nightly Show a British series for which a weekly revolving cast of celebrities play host, the talented John Legend employed his prodigious piano skill and his beautiful voice to lend a lyrical quality to the colorfully critical ravings of the famously irascible chef Gordon Ramsay.

You put so much oil in this, the US wanted to invade the f**king plate!” – so beautiful that it brings a tear to the eye. John Legend & Chef Ramsay duet for the new album: ‘Gordon’