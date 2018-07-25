Laughing Squid

John Krasinski Says He’s Open to a Reunion of ‘The Office’ Because He’s Concerned About Jim Halpert



In a brief interview with Variety, actor John Krasinski fondly remembered Jim Halpert, the camera looking character he played on The Office from 2004 through 2013. In doing so, he analyzed Jim’s character a bit and wondered what he would be up to at this point. Krasinski also stated that he’d be game for a reunion at some point in the near future, if only just to make sure that Jim is doing okay.

People have asked if I would do sort of a reunion type thing and yes for exactly that reason. I need the incredible writers of our show to tell me what he’s doing because I’m kind of worried about him …he had a whole lot of hopes and dreams and all these different things. He had so many ideas and then he went to Austin to to live his life and I feel like the dreams are still in his head.



