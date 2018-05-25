Voice Actor Turns His Baby Daughter Into John C. Reilly Using Face Swap While Doing an Impression

Voice actor and father Joe Gaudet used Face Swap filter to turn his baby daughter into John C. Reilly and then proceeded to do an impression of the actor. Gaudet also turned her into Arnold Schwarzenegger.
via reddit
