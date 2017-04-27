Laughing Squid

John Boyega Surprise Photobombs Fans at Star Wars Celebration for an Amazing Cause

While at Star Wars Celebration, actor John Boyega (Finn) had a blast sneaking up on posing Star Wars fans to both photobomb and surprise them during the event. Boyega brought plenty of joy to everyone in attendance during his promotion for Star Wars: Force for Change and Omaze‘s amazing charity auction.

Contributors to the charity auction, which benefits UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation, will be put in the running to spend the night at Skywalker Ranch, get tickets to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie premiere in Hollywood, and have a chance to appear in the upcoming Han Solo film.

