Meet Vermeer, An Augmented Reality Gallery Featuring the Complete Works of Dutch Artist Johannes Vermeer

The Mauritshuis at the Hague and Google Arts & Culture have worked with 17 international cultural partners across Europe and the United States in order to create “Meet Vermeer”, a unique ultra-high resolution Augmented Reality exhibition that brings the complete works of Dutch artist Johann Vermeer into a single accessible place (36 paintings from 18 museums in 7 different countries).

…a platform for a broad international audience that includes the entire oeuvre of Vermeer (1632-1675) in super high resolution images and offers (art) historical information about his work and life. Unique to the project is that all of the collections that house Vermeers are participating. Even The Concert (1664), stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston (USA) in 1990 and never recovered, is included.

A big part of this amazing project is Pocket Gallery, a new feature on the Google Arts & Culture smartphone app on either iOS or Android, that employs augmented reality to transform any phone into a museum quality gallery.

The Art Camera — our ultra-high resolution robotic camera made specifically for artworks—was deployed to several galleries around the world, creating the highest-ever resolution image of eight of Vermeer’s masterpieces for your zooming pleasure…All 36 of Vermeer’s works appear in a Pocket Gallery show that was curated by Mauritshuis experts.

There is also a Meet Vermeer Coloring Book to create your own Vermeer masterpiece.

