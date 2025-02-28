Joe Walsh Showcases His Incredible Dexterity on Guitar

While appearing on the Paul Schaffer Plus One Sirius XM show in 2019, the great Joe Walsh of the Eagles, shared how he came up with the intro for “Life in the Fast Lane” and showcased his incredible dexterity and creativity for making his guitar sing. He also explained what he looks for in a good guitarist.

can tell a good guitar player by his right hand not his left …That’s where the where the feel is, that’s where the Mojo is.

After the discussion, Walsh and Schaffer jammed a bit of “Funk 49” and a lot of “Rocky Mountain Way” .