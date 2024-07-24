Comedian Joe Pera Narrates Slow Motion Footage of Beetles Taking Flight

Comedian Joe Pera used his signature Buffalo, New York twang to narrate slow motion footage of various beetles taking flight from a standing position. The footage was taken by by Adrian Smith of Ant Lab.

12 species across 10 families, narrated by Joe Pera!

As in previous Ant Lab videos, each insect perched on a flat surface and took off, uniquely extending wings before lifting a little body into the air. The list of flyers includes the grapevine beetle, oriental beetle, Japanese beetle water scavenger beetle, picnic beetle, jewel beetle, tumbling flower beetle, tiger beetle, clay-colored leaf beetle, soldier, longhorn, and checkered beetles.