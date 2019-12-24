‘Jingle Bells’ Played on Garage Floor With 8 Wrenches

In the spirit of the holiday season, Minnesota realtor and car enthusiast Brandon Anderson cleverly performed a jingly cover of the classic holiday carol “Jingle Bells” on the cement floor of his garage with an eight-piece wrench set. Anderson lamented a bit about the wrenches, but he was able to make it work with what he had. Anderson was also surprised by the popularity of his video.

I only had 60-70 wrenches and none of them were better than these. They are very inconsistent in tone. Plus I never intended this to get traction lol I did it in 15 minutes and just to send to some friends.

