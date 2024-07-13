Jimmy Page Talks to BBC News About How ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Was Written

The legendary guitarist Jimmy Page sat with BBC News in 2014 to talk about how the seminal Led Zeppelin hit “Stairway to Heaven” was written as he listened to it on a record player next to him. Page spared no detail about the song, giving fellow band members Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, John Bonham, and all others involved in the production credit where it was due.

Stairway to Heaven was one of the biggest rock songs of the 1970s – loved, imitated and sometimes parodied. Now Led Zeppelin’s classic track is back on the turntable, on a re-mastered version of the band’s fourth album. 43 years after its release, the song continues to hold a place in many music fans’ hearts. Guitarist Jimmy Page gives a personal account of how a rock anthem came together.

Robert Plant Talks About ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Singer Robert Plant spoke about the song in a 2024 interview with Dan Rather of AXS TV.

Robert Plant shares his thoughts on the fan favorite ?Led Zeppeling? track “Stairway to Heaven,” why “Kashmir” holds a special place in his heart,” the personal tragedy that inspired “All My Love,” and more on The Big Interview.