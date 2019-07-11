The Who Joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in Toy Instrument Cover of the Iconic ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’

In May 15 2019, the great Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a really amazing (and incredibly prescient) cover of the legendary band’s iconic anthem “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, performing the entire song on toy classroom instruments (previously).

