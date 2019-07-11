Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Who Joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in Toy Instrument Cover of the Iconic ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’

by at on

In May 15 2019, the great Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a really amazing (and incredibly prescient) cover of the legendary band’s iconic anthem “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, performing the entire song on toy classroom instruments (previously).

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who join Jimmy and The Roots to perform their hit classic “Won’t Get Fooled Again” with classroom instruments.

via The Awesomer





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved