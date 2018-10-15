Jimmy Fallon Opens Up About Taking the Postal Exam as a Fall Back Career in Case Comedy Didn’t Work Out

During the 2018 New Yorker Festival, comedian, musician and television host Jimmy Fallon opened up about crossing coasts back and forth for his career, his terrifying audition for Saturday Night Live, the strength within his marriage to get through the hard times and his appreciation for what he has now. He also talked about taking the postal exam, just in case his burgeoning career in show business didn’t work out.

I did the postal exam because my parents had a lot of confidence in my comedy career and they actually said look I think you should have something to fall back on. You should take this the Postal Exam. A mailman. I think that’s a great job. I always loved my mailman. I love that they can wear shorts as as part of the uniform…the steering wheel’s on the other side. Like they’re breaking all the rules…