Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jimmy Fallon Opens Up About Taking the Postal Exam as a Fall Back Career in Case Comedy Didn’t Work Out

by at on

During the 2018 New Yorker Festival, comedian, musician and television host Jimmy Fallon opened up about crossing coasts back and forth for his career, his terrifying audition for Saturday Night Live, the strength within his marriage to get through the hard times and his appreciation for what he has now. He also talked about taking the postal exam, just in case his burgeoning career in show business didn’t work out.

I did the postal exam because my parents had a lot of confidence in my comedy career and they actually said look I think you should have something to fall back on. You should take this the Postal Exam. A mailman. I think that’s a great job. I always loved my mailman. I love that they can wear shorts as as part of the uniform…the steering wheel’s on the other side. Like they’re breaking all the rules…



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP