Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Switch Places to Host Each Other’s Shows on April Fool’s Day 2022

Late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel switched places with one another and hosted each other’s show in honor of April Fool’s Day 2022. Fallon went to Los Angeles and Kimmel traveled to New York. They then checked in with each other on-air.

The day prior to the reveal, the pair of Jimmys perpetuated a small prank that referred to them constantly being confused with each other.

You know Jimmy and I wanted to have some fun with everyone mixing us up all the time. ..yesterday we set up an event here at this studio with Jimmy Kimmel but telling people they could meet Jimmy and get a picture with him. This is real so they waited online there were tickets… the fans of Jimmy came in and we gave him a little April Fool’s