Incredible Footage of an Awestruck Jimi Hendrix Jamming With the Legendary Buddy Guy in 1968

American Blues Scene has shared some incredible footage from 1968 in which an awestruck Jimi Hendrix joined Buddy Guy onstage after watching him play “Stormy Monday“. While the footage is a little blurry, the sound is amazing.

Buddy Guy plays “Stormy Monday” as Jimi Hendrix watches in awe. Then about half way through the video Jimi gets on stage with him. Definitely not high-quality video but talent sure is high-quality and then some…

In 2015, Buddy Guy paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix by imitating Hendrix’s distinctive style.

via Guitar World, Guitar Zoom

