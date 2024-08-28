Jim Henson Talks About the Meaning His Muppets Have For People on ‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ in 1989

The late great Jim Henson talked about his Muppets and what meaning they had for people of all ages while appearing on The Arsenio Hall Show in 1989.

Well, I think puppets have a kind of appeal to kids, to adults, They’ve been around forever. …There’s sort of an innocence to them, you know? And I think that’s something that appeals to the child in everybody. Because I think everybody- there’s a child in all of us, still.

Henson also talked about the history of Kermit the Frog before bringing Kermit onstage for an interview. After Kermit said hello to guest LeVar Burton, host Arsenio Hall had an interesting question for the affable frog, who handled it in the most gracious way possible.

Now, Kermit, you’re a big star. And you could have any woman you want. Why Miss Piggy? I mean, that’s, I’ve always wanted to ask that. Why Miss Piggy?

When Kermit was done, Rowlf appeared and sang a song for Hall and Burton.