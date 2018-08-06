How Evolving Hairstyles of Jim Halpert on ‘The Office’ Mirrored the Trajectory of His Happiness

The Ringer took a look at the development of the beloved Jim Halpert throughout the entirety of the American version The Office, noting how his personal appearance improved with his increasing story arc. They specifically focused on how Jim’s evolving hairstyles took place alongside the trajectory of his happiness and best described it with their original term “Hairacter Development”.

