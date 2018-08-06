Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Evolving Hairstyles of Jim Halpert on ‘The Office’ Mirrored the Trajectory of His Happiness

by at on

The Ringer took a look at the development of the beloved Jim Halpert throughout the entirety of the American version The Office, noting how his personal appearance improved with his increasing story arc. They specifically focused on how Jim’s evolving hairstyles took place alongside the trajectory of his happiness and best described it with their original term “Hairacter Development”.

Did you know that the hairstyles of a character on a TV show can directly relate to the growth in their story arc? We’ve dubbed it “Hairacter Development,” and Jim Halpert from ‘The Office’ is a perfect example.



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP