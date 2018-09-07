Laughing Squid

Jim Cummings, The Iconic Voice Behind Winnie the Pooh, Tigger and Darkwing Duck

Jim Cummings, the iconic voice behind Winnie the Pooh and Tigger too, sat down with Great Big Story to talk about his amazing career in voice-over work. In addition to the classic A. A. Milne. characters, Cummings has also provided his affable voice to such characters as Razoul in Aladdin, KAA in Jungle Book 2, Ray in The Princess and the Frog, Pete of The Goof Troop and his favorite Darkwing Duck.

What do the lovable Winnie the Pooh and the ferocious Tasmanian Devil have in common? Voice actor Jim Cummings! He’s brought the honey-obsessed bear (and sidekick Tigger) to life for the last 30 years. And that’s not to mention some 400 other credits…We sat down with Jim to uncover the man behind the voice, and to learn which of his iconic characters he identifies with most closely (hint: it’s someone who wears a cape).



