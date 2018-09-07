Jim Cummings, The Iconic Voice Behind Winnie the Pooh, Tigger and Darkwing Duck

Jim Cummings, the iconic voice behind Winnie the Pooh and Tigger too, sat down with Great Big Story to talk about his amazing career in voice-over work. In addition to the classic A. A. Milne. characters, Cummings has also provided his affable voice to such characters as Razoul in Aladdin, KAA in Jungle Book 2, Ray in The Princess and the Frog, Pete of The Goof Troop and his favorite Darkwing Duck.

