Jim Carrey Sing a Punk Cover of ‘Silent Night’ on a December 2005 Episode of ‘CONAN’

While appearing as a guest on CONAN in December 2005, a very blunt Jim Carrey performed a punk cover of the classic Christmas carol Silent Night combined with lyrics from other holiday songs. It seemed that the original version made him to emotional to sing.

Jim Carrey can’t help but get emotional when he sings “Silent Night,” but he’s determined to get through it because he’s a professional.