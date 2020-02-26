Jif Peanut Butter Partners With Giphy to Settle the Debate About Proper Way to Pronounce the Word ‘GIF’

Jif peanut butter very cleverly partnered with the folks at Giphy to make their opinion known in regard to the ongoing argument about whether or not the acronym GIF (Graphic Interface Format) is pronounced with a soft g or a hard g.

By temporarily renaming their popular product with a “G’ rather than its iconic “J”, the company made their opinion on the subject clearly known – specifically, that there is only one “Jif”.

“We’re teaming up with GIPHY to put a lid on this decade-long debate and prove there is only one Jif… it’s creamy, delicious peanut butter, not a looping picture you can send to make friends and family laugh,” said Rebecca Scheidler, Vice President, Marketing of Jif. “So spread the word like Jif on bread—Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations!”

They created a limited number of jars of Gif Peanut Butter, which were available for purchase, but they sold out within five minutes.

Limited edition jar with double-sided JIF/GIF label. Perfect for sandwiches, baking, and shutting down internet debates.