Jetson Personal Electric Aerial Vehicles Race Against Each Other in an ‘Air Games’ Summit Demonstration

Jetson ONE, the incredibly innovative, lightweight personal eVTOL aerial vehicle that looks like a Speeder Bike from Star Wars, was showcased in the new “Jetson Air Games” during the UP Summit 2025 in Bentonville, Arkansas. The game uses pylons and formation to demonstrate the skill of the pilots.

For the first time ever, Jetson executed a 4-ship formation flight, followed by a high-speed pylon race, culminating in a solo aerial display

The ‘Air Games’ Debut

The Jetson ONE

Jetson ONE Personal Electric Aerial Vehicle
