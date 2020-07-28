British Aerospace Mechanic Turns Jet Engine Housing From a 1967 VC10 Into an Ingenious Camper Trailer

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steve Jones, a British aerospace mechanic quite brilliantly transformed the #4 jet engine housing (nacelle) from a retired Vickers VC10 into an ingenious custom camper trailer for his family. The finished trailer features a modern interior with four beds, carpeted walls, a working kitchen, and a lift-off window that was an original feature of the jet.

I had the unique opportunity to turn #4 engine nacelle off VC10 XV104 into my new 4 berth caravan pod. Enjoy my journey from aircraft to pod.

The project took Jones over six years and 1,000 hours to build.

via Mike Shouts