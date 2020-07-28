British Aerospace Mechanic Turns Jet Engine Housing From a 1967 VC10 Into an Ingenious Camper Trailer

Steve Jones, a British aerospace mechanic quite brilliantly transformed the #4 jet engine housing (nacelle) from a retired Vickers VC10 into an ingenious custom camper trailer for his family. The finished trailer features a modern interior with four beds, carpeted walls, a working kitchen, and a lift-off window that was an original feature of the jet.
I had the unique opportunity to turn #4 engine nacelle off VC10 XV104 into my new 4 berth caravan pod. Enjoy my journey from aircraft to pod.
The project took Jones over six years and 1,000 hours to build.
via Mike Shouts