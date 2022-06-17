A Unique Electric Guitar Made Out of Jenga Blocks

Luthier Derek Lenard of Big D Guitars spent three months building a truly unique guitar out of Jenga Blocks. The shape of the stacking pieces presented quite a challenge to Lenard, but after some strategic thought, he got it done with great patience and a good sense of humor.

Took a lot of time and effort to get this done but Finally finished it. Here is 150 Jenga blocks glued up in a custom guitar shape. Overall this took me about 3 months to build. I had to glue up the frames 1×1 and I let them dry long enough to set. Once I got the shape right didn’t take that long to get it all together.

Musician Justin Johnson quite appropriately performed the classic Patsy Cline song “I Fall to Pieces” on this unique guitar.