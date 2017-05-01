The Young Children of Jeffrey Tambor Hilariously Interview Him About His Award-Winning Career

While promoting his new book Are You Anybody?, award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor of Transparent, Arrested Development and The Larry Sanders Show hilariously sat down with four of his young children to answer their questions about his career. Unfortunately, the children were too young to understand the references in the questions and one child adorably mispronounced the word “debut”.
Respected thespian Jeffrey Tambor is interviewed by his children in the first and last episode of The Tambor Family Show.
via Digg