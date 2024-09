Cleverly Designed Jeans Featuring a Clear Knee Pocket With Interchangeable Knee Rips

Japanese artist bokunou designed a very humorous and cleverly designed pair of jeans that feature a clear pocket at the knee to hold different versions of knee rips that are interchangeable depending upon mood or style.

Ripped-jeans album

bokunou also designed a sticker that looked like a jean rip and a pair of jeans that look like the fly is perpetually open.