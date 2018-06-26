A Brilliantly Complicated, Funky Jazz Piano Cover of the Iconic Pink Panther Theme Song

Musician Jacob Koller performed a brilliantly complicated, funky jazz piano arrangement of the iconic Henry Mancini theme song from the hilarious series of Pink Panther films. This song is one of 20 piano arrangements featured in Koller’s sheet music book “Cinematic Piano Adventure“, which is available for purchase.

This is one of my favorite cartoon movie classics by Henry Mancini. I started with a funky bass line and then switched to a walking bass line. It goes into a stride piano section before coming back to the main melody. It finishes with a quadruple time ending. I hope you dig it!