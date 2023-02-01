An Elegant Metallic Print That Maps Out the History of Jazz as a 1950s Phonograph Circuit Board

James Quail of the British print collective Dorothy designed “Jazz Love Blueprint”, an elegant metallic blueprint that maps out over 1000 names of historical jazz greats as a circuit diagram of a 1950s phonograph.

Our NEW Jazz Love Blueprint celebrates over 1000 musicians, artists, songwriters and producers who have been pivotal to the evolution of this ever changing and constantly creative genre of music.

The print incorporates the vast history of jazz while acknowledging the record labels and clubs that helped publicize the musicians.

The print also celebrates the legendary clubs that were focal points for scenes (Sunset Cafe, Savoy Ballroom, Minton’s Playhouse, Birdland, The 100 Club, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Cub, Total Refreshment Centre), the record labels who shared their love of jazz with the world (Blue Note, Verve, ECM Records, International Anthem, Acid Jazz Records, Brownswood Recordings) and education and development organisations like Tomorrow’s Warriors.

Like their other beautiful designs, the poster is professionally printed is available for purchase through their website.

Metallic gold screen print

135gsm Colorplan Imperial Blue uncoated paper

H60 x W80cm