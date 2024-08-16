Jazz Band Plays Swingy Cover of Nirvana’s ‘Heart Shaped Box’ After Hearing It Only Once

Jazz drummer Ulysses Owens Jr., who previously played the drum track to “In Bloom” by Nirvana without knowing the song, brought his band Generation Y to the Musora studios, where they were challenged to play a jazz version of Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box” on the spot.

The band wasn’t told what the song was going to be nor had they had any information about it beforehand. They just all listened to the first few measures, discussed it amongst themselves for a few moments, and then performed an incredible jazz cover of the song.