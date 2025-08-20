Jazz Band Plays Impromptu Concert Inside a Plane for Frustrated Passengers During Flight Delays

Jazz musicians Dave Koz and the Summer Horns (Marcus Anderson, Marcel Anderson, Jeff Bradshaw, Leo P, and Evan Taylor) found themselves grounded for three hours on an airplane while traveling from St. Louis to Seattle.

The plane then had to be diverted to Boise, where they unfortunately encountered even more delays. Koz was loudly expressing his frustration when a flight attendant asked if the band could play right then and there. With instruments in hand, the band played the Stevie Wonder song “You Haven’t Done Nothing”.

Delay after delay after delay… frustrations turned into fun. We pulled out our horns and brought smiles bright as the sun! Summer Horns turned a flight into a front row concert — because when you feel it, you play it.

The previously frustrated passengers were smiling, fully entertained by the impromptu, front row concert being played just for them.

What started as a travel nightmare with Alaska Air turned into something unforgettable..Proof that beauty can rise out of chaos.

Dave Koz and Marcus Anderson spoke to Good Morning America about what happened and how music turned anger into joy.

via 1440