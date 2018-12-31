A Beautiful Highly Realistic Japanese Kirie Octopus Delicately Cut From a Single Piece of Paper

Japanese kirie artist Masayo Fukuda has created a gorgeous, highly realistic octopus that she delicately cut and textured from a single piece of paper. This piece is so incredible that the artist herself sees it as a great achievement.

(Translated from Japanese) “Ocean octopus” It is an old name of octopus. It is the biggest epic of this year made entirely by mobilizing the technology which can hold how far it can express simply with one piece of cut picture without stacking paper.

via Spoon and Tamago