Mythbusters’ Jamie Hyneman is Crowdfunding the 7th Generation of VorTrex Virtual Reality Shoes

Former MythBusters co-host Jamie Hyneman and his team are currently in the process of creating the seventh generation of their Vortrex virtual reality shoes. Hyneman is currently raising funds on IndiGoGo, which will aid the team in building a prototype that works exactly like they intended.

We want to create electric shoes for VR gaming. It’s not easy, that’s why we need your help. Microcomputers in the shoes control the mini-treadmills and coordinate their movement with the game’s avatar. There were 6 prototype iterations built. The 7th prototype will be designed to address all of the issues found during prior testing.

images via Jamie Hyneman

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

