A Fascinating Demonstration of the First Copying Press From 1780

A gentleman from Old Typerwriters and Calculators demonstrated a James Watt Coping Press from 1780, which is known to be the first copier put to use. Watt, who was a prolific inventor, shared his technology with such contemporaries as the Founding Fathers of the United States.

This is an old copying system, it was invented in 1780 by James Watt, the inventor who invented also the steam engine. …It was used by many notable people, such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. This technology remained in use for more than 100 years after James Watt invented it.