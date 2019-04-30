Laughing Squid

James Corden’s Parents React to Game of Thrones Final Season Premiere Without Ever Seeing the Show

Late Late Show host James Corden recruited his lovely parents, Malc and Marge, who live in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England to give their reactions to the first episode of the final season without ever having seen the show before. As they were watching, they offered hilarious running commentary with some very quotable lines, particularly when Marge likened her son to Samwell Tarly. Malc thought Dany was lovely but had no use for the big revelation of Jon Snow‘s lineage.

James Corden sent a film crew to document his parents tuning in to the ‘Game of Thrones’ final season premiere — their introduction to the show. While his father, Malcolm, recognized Jon Snow, his mother Margaret, like Jon Snow, knew nothing going into it.





