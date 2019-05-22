Jaime Lannister Joins the ‘Full House’ Family

Now that Game of Thrones has ended, the talk of spinoff series is reaching fever pitch. One such idea, as envisioned by Jimmy Kimmel Live, has Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) joining the family of Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) and Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) in a Full House reboot. Jaime tries his best to fit in with the guys, but his perspective is a bit behind the times. Luckily, Danny finds time to counsel Jaime while Joey is his typical smartass self.

There are said to be at least three “Game of Thrones” spinoff shows in the works. HBO has been very secretive on the subject, but they did release an exclusive first look at one of them which revives a beloved character, giving him new life, and a new TV family.