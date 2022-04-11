Jack White Performs Slide Guitar Cover of the National Anthem on Opening Day For the Detroit Tigers

On opening day for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Detroit native Jack White performed a slide guitar rendition of the National Anthem (“The Star Spangled Banner”) with his band The Supply Chain Issues Tour quartet.

Detroit’s own Jack White rocked the National Anthem on Opening Day like only Jack White can. …Jack and The Supply Chain Issues Tour quartet perform the National Anthem at the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day.

The blue-haired musician looked very happy as his beautifully worn hollow body guitar struck the melody. After the last verse was completed, White added a few seconds of the Spongebob Squarepants theme song.

Here’s the performance from a different view.