Jack White Shows How He Can Name Any Beatles Song Within the First Few Notes

Jack White of The White Stripes played an impromptu version of the classic and revived game show Name That Tune by naming songs by The Beatles within the first few notes. The singer/songwriter sat against a brick wall and proceeded to identify a bevy of songs, making only one mistake, which he quickly corrected.

Jack White showcases his hidden talent of being able to recognize any Beatles song instantly

via Boing Boing