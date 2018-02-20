Laughing Squid

Jack Pearson of ‘This Is Us’ Shows How a Good Dad Has an Everlasting Effect on His Children’s Lives

In a touching episode of their very insightful video essay series, film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism explains how the character of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) of This Is Us is a nod to the dream dads of yesteryear but better. Jack, they explain, is the kind of dad who dedicated his life to being a good father to his three children despite his own broken upbringing. He always put his family before anything else in the world and proved it on a fateful night. Jack also had a dark side with his repeated struggle with addiction to help him cope with his past, but he turned to family for help, fearing he let them down. Ultimately, however, it was his openness, his creativity and generosity of spirit that endured and thrived with his kids.

Jack the superhero dad reminds us of the power of earnest stories about good parents. He’s selfless humble and totally devoted to his wife Rebecca and their three kids…Jack may be too good for this world, but his character touches us because he’s not effortlessly perfect, we see that he works really really hard to be this person for his kids. Jack shows us what it is to be a dream dad and why this is an achievement with far-reaching significance even after we’re gone.

This Is Us returns to NBC on February 27th.

