Jack Black and an Incredible Teenage Band Recreate the 1981 ‘Mr. Crowley’ Video for Ozzy’s Final Show

The inimitable Jack Black and a band of extremely talented teenagers, which consisted of Roman Morello (Tom Morello‘s son), Revel Ian (Scott Ian‘s son), Yoyoka Soma and Hugo Weiss, performed an incredible recreation of the original 1981 live video for the Ozzy Osbourne song “Mr. Crowley” in a pre-taped opening for Ozzy’s “Back to the Beginning” show, which took place on July 5, 2025 in Birmingham, England. This show was Ozzy’s final performance.

Jack Black goes Back to the Beginning recreating Ozzy’s iconic performance of “Mr. Crowley” for the final show. All profits from the show “Back to the Beginning held on July 5, will be paid to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s hospital & Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Black, who was dressed in the same fringed top as in the original video, captured the same power of the song while doing a pitch-perfect impression of Ozzy.

The Original ‘Mr. Crowley’ 1981 Live Video