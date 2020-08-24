Jack Black Cuts Off His Long Hair and Big Bushy Beard

The ever effervescent Jack Black quite hilariously took a big pair of black-handled scissors and began lopping off large pieces of his bushy beard while staring straight into the camera. He also released his hair from a ponytail holder did much of the same. Black then put the scissors down and picked up an electric razor to finish the job. When Black’s son Tommy came out to see what was going on, he was put to work cleaning up the stray hairs that his father had missed.

Everything must go.

Black also stated that purchases from Jablinski Games will be donated to Doctors Without Borders.

All merch sales the rest of 2020 to be donated to Doctors Without Borders.

This entire hirsute endeavor was captured for posterity by Jablinksi Games creative director Taylor Stephens.

Black before the shave and haircut.