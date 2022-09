Concerned Big-Footed Jacana Father Ingeniously Rescues His Young Chicks From an Awaiting Crocodile

In a tense clip from the PBS series Okavango: River of Dreams – Paradise, a concerned big-footed African jacana father ingeniously rescued his two young chicks from an awaiting crocodile under the lily pads. He simply tucked one under each wing and walked away them off to safety.

