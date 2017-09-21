Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson’s Fetching New Stop Motion Animated Film About Canines Set in Japan

Isle of Dogs tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

Fox Searchlight released the first official trailer for Isle of Dogs , the upcoming stop-motion animated film directed by Wes Anderson . The fantastic looking movie will be set in Japan and follow 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi as he journeys to an island, where outlawed canines are dumped off, to find his canine Spot. Isle of Dogs is set to hit theaters on March 23rd, 2018.

