A Hilariously Deadpan Tourism Video About How Oslo Is Not Really a City Because It’s Too Easy

A brilliant tourism video by Visit Oslo features a resident named Halfan describing how Oslo is not really a city in the most hilariously deadpan manner possible.

Is it even a city? You know what I mean everything is just so available. You know there’s no exclusiveness. I grew up here and I temporarily live here, unfortunately.

The narrator explains that Oslo is not a city because its too easy. He can walk from one end to another in 30 minutes (unlike New York or Paris), get a table at a local restaurant or into a museum without waiting, see the Prime Minister or the King on any day of the week, and even swim in the middle of the city.

Oslo feels more like a village maybe. I mean you you walk around a corner and it’s like oh there’s the Prime Minister and you walk around the next corner it’s like oh there’s the King. …I think think a city should feel a little hard to get. It’s like a good relationship, you know. It’s not supposed to be easy