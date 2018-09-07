Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Incredible Medley of Three Popular Iron Maiden Songs Performed on a Gorgeous Triple Neck Guitar

by at on

Musician Luca Stricagnoli, who previously performed a hauntingly beautiful cover of the U2 song ‘With or Without You‘ on his custom namesake triple neck guitar crafted by Italian luthier Davide Serracini, played an absolutely incredible original acoustic medley of three different Iron Maiden songs on that very same instrument.

“Iron Maiden”, arranged and performed by Luca on his Reversed Triple Neck Guitar built by Davide Serracini, is a medley of the band Iron Maiden. It contains three iconic pieces of the band: “Fear Of The Dark”, “The Trooper “and “Phantom Of The Opera”.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP