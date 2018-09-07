An Incredible Medley of Three Popular Iron Maiden Songs Performed on a Gorgeous Triple Neck Guitar

Musician Luca Stricagnoli, who previously performed a hauntingly beautiful cover of the U2 song ‘With or Without You‘ on his custom namesake triple neck guitar crafted by Italian luthier Davide Serracini, played an absolutely incredible original acoustic medley of three different Iron Maiden songs on that very same instrument.

“Iron Maiden”, arranged and performed by Luca on his Reversed Triple Neck Guitar built by Davide Serracini, is a medley of the band Iron Maiden. It contains three iconic pieces of the band: “Fear Of The Dark”, “The Trooper “and “Phantom Of The Opera”.