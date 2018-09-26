Laughing Squid

A Tiny Chef Makes a Tiny Apple Pie Inside a Bottle Cap

Tiny Chef Apple Flip

Animators Rachel Larsen, Adam Reid and Ozi Oshiro have created The Tiny Chef Show, a wonderful stop-motion series that features a tiny green chef who makes tiny plant-based dishes in a custom tiny kitchen. In his first video, the Chef prepares a beautiful apple pie using a bottle cap as a pie tin.

Tiny Chef Apple Pie Bottle Cap

While this is the first vignette, it certainly isn’t the first dish the Chef prepared. In July, he prepared a tiny Beyond Burger.

