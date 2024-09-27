How Various Forms of Pasta Were ‘Invented’ Around the World at the Same Time

Weird History Food took a look at the origins of pasta and learned that noodles in various forms were being “invented” around the world at the same time, although China is believed to be the first documented.

What we do know suggests that Italian pasta is probably a descendant of Asian noodles. The earliest evidence for noodles comes from China and archaeologists believe a simple variety made from rice or wheat flour goes at least as far back as the Shang Dynasty.

The narrator explains that the history is nebulous as noodle were mostly peasant fare and not considered notable at the time.

The history of pasta isn’t nearly as well documented as you think. Considering how it’s one of the most popular foods ever. That’s partly due to how long ago it was invented, but it’s also because pasta has long been seen as a sort of peasant food or food of the common people and therefore not worth writing about.