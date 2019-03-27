Laughing Squid

Beautifully Intricate Handcrafted Masks That Embody a Unique Sense of Emotion, History and Drama

Designer Magnhild Kennedy creates absolutely gorgeous, intricate masks that each carry an elaborate sense of emotion, history and drama. Every mask is completely handcrafted with unique materials that offer Kennedy a narrative while she’s making them.

I work with masks as autonomous works of art as well as action-objects. For me the mask is a place where different elements come together as situation. The work is about this place-situation, more so than the mask as a theme or category of form. The mask is a place. …I am led by the phantasms appearing in the process of the making and the materials themselves. These guide my decisions and inform the objects I make.

Masks, prints, and jewelry are available through Kennedy’s online shop.

